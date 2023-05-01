610 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $412.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.31 and a 200 day moving average of $418.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $445.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

