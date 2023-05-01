6,327 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

