8,361 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $26.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

