8,808 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

