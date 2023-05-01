92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for Hess (NYSE:HES)

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.