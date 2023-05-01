9,630 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

