ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

ACR stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.83. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 118.26, a current ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 538,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,770,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

