ADT (ADT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY23 guidance at $0.30-0.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.40 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.69. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 221,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,940 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

