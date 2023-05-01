Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMD opened at $89.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

