Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.