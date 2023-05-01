Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

