Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
