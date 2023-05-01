Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $354.80.

ALGN stock opened at $325.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $261.35.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

