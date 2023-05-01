Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $1.83 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alimera Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

