Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

ARLP stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

