Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $791.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

