Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 2,392 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $199.20 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.