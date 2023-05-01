Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

