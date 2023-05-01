Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

