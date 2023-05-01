American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $92.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.