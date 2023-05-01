Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $305.12 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

