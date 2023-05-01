Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $227.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.53 and its 200 day moving average is $256.97. Amgen has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

