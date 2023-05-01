Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.39. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at $682,712.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

