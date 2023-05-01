ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $313.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.05 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ANSYS by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

