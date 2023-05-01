Applied UV, Inc. (AUVIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 15th

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Applied UV Stock Performance
Applied UV stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $25.73.
Applied UV Company Profile
