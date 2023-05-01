Applied UV, Inc. (AUVIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 15th

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Applied UV stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

