Ardelyx (ARDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

