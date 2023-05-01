Ardelyx (ARDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
