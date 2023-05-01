Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of ARES opened at $87.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ares Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,771,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

