Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $227,159,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $133.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $160.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

