Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in April

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
Argosy Minerals stock opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36. Argosy Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.78.
About Argosy Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argosy Minerals (ARYMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.