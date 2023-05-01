Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in April

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Argosy Minerals stock opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36. Argosy Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.78.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

