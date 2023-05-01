ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $71.59 on Friday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.