Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Masco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Masco by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.51 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

