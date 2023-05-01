Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of YETI worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $17,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

