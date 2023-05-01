Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,563 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $70.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

