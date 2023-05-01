ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
AACG stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
About ATA Creativity Global
