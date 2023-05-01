Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $2.18 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

