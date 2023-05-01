Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,220 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.