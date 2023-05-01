Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Avantor by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 196,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

