Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 3.9 %

AVTR stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.