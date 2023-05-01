Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 56,419 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,419 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $5,920,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 99.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $800.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TELL. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,167,552 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,453. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tellurian Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.