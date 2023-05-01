AvidXchange (AVDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect AvidXchange to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. AvidXchange has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.43 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

AVDX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

