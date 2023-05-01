B. Riley Cuts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $48.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MarineMax Stock Up 5.5 %

HZO stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Insider Activity

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 35.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 157,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

