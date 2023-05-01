Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

