Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Ballantyne Strong
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.