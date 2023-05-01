Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $226,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $138.37 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

