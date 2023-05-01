Barclays Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $233.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.
NYSE:AMT opened at $204.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average of $209.27. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
