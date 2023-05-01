Barclays Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

