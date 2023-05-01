Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $4,726,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $35.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

