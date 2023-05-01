Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.17 million. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

