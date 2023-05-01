Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4302 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.34 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
