Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Declares Dividend of $0.43

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4302 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.34 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

(Get Rating)

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Articles

