BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Purchases $58,231.46 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,231.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.