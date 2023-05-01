Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.